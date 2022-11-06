Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EFV opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

