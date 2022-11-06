Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE MCK opened at $396.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.97. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
