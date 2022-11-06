Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in BlackRock by 31.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $656.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.00 and its 200-day moving average is $635.85. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

