Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 509.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 230,573 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

