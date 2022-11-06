Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,038 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.16.

