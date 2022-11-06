Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 16,651 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

