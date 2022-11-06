Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 21,828 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

