Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 95,955 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 779,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,168 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

