Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $414.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.