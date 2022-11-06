Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

