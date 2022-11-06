Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 37,414 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

