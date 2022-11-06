Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,765 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $191.40 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.