Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Bought by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust comprises about 3.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mad River Investors owned 1.49% of Mesabi Trust worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $22.00 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $288.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($4.37) million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

