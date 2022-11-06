Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $904,168.00 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and $904,168.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

