MetaMUI 24-Hour Volume Hits $305,330.00 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $95.79 million and approximately $305,330.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

