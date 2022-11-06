MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MetLife by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

