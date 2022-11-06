MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:METGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MetLife by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.