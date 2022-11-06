MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

