MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Lake Street Capital

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.37. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

