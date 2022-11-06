Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $367.50

Shares of Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.22). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.

Microgen Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.50. The company has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

About Microgen

(Get Rating)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.