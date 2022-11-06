Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) & Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) Critical Review

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Remote Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.62 billion 0.26 $590.00 million $7.59 1.55 Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Remote Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 13.65% 20.35% 4.42% Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and Remote Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 1 2 3 0 2.33 Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus price target of $24.56, indicating a potential upside of 108.14%.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also provides cable and other fixed services, including broadband, content, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and fixed, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services to small, medium, and large businesses, as well as governmental entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company served 44.9 million mobile customers; and 12.7 million cable homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

