Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.21.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,424,176.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.