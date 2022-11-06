Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,271. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,457,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

