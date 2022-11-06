Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 970,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.