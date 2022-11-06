Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 970,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.