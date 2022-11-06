Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.