Morgan Stanley Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of ABNB opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

