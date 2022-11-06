Morgan Stanley Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $20.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

