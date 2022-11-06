Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 377,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2,917.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 662.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,275. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

