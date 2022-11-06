Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.