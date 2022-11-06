Morgan Stanley Trims Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price to $16.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $187.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

