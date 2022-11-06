Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as low as C$5.15. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 11,289 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08.

Insider Activity at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,621,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,787,241.80.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.