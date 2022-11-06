Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.57.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $254.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.24. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

