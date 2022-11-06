Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 609.48% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $254.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.57.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

