MUSE ENT NFT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $607.35 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $607.35 million and $75,678.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00596573 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.73 or 0.31074494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.62427729 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,860.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

