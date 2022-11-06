MVL 1-Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $98.14 million and $1.54 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

