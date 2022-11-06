My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $778,016.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.56 or 0.01681813 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005673 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.01819100 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

