National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

