National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 718,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 27.18%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

