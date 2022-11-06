Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.23 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

