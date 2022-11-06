NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00014828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $177.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00087563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006664 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,485,703 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,485,703 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

