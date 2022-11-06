Nebulas Price Tops $0.0311 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $169,378.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00594897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.08 or 0.30987232 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,807,590 coins and its circulating supply is 63,295,787 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.