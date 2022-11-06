Needham & Company LLC Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $143.55 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $83,093,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.