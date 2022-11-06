Needham & Company LLC Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $65.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

