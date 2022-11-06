Needham & Company LLC Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $32.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $156.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

