Needham & Company LLC Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.
Synaptics Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
