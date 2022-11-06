Needham & Company LLC Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

