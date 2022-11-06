Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$7.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,124,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958,718. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 44.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $530,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

