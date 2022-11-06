NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
NTWK stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
