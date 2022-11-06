NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NTWK stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

