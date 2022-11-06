Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.