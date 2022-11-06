Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $664.53 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003141 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00597909 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,611.22 or 0.31139080 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
