Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Reaches $566.20 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $566.20 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00598875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.62 or 0.31194425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.