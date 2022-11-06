Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.19 million. Nova also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.32 EPS.

NVMI traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,940. Nova has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Nova had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Nova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

